Expect loud noises all week for military air training

YAKIMA, WA - It's going to be a very noisy week in Yakima, especially if you are near the Yakima air terminal.

Military training exercises are happening every day over the Yakima Training Center and the lower Yakima Valley. Several aircraft will be taking off and landing at the airport and officials say that you should expect an increase in noise levels.

Exercises involving nearly 50 Chinook helicopters and a C-130 transport plane will be from 2:00 p.m. until about midnight.

The exercises will wrap up on Friday night.