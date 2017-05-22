Local sporting events expected to help boost local economyPosted: Updated:
What to expect in Yakima's August primary elections
Expect loud noises all week for military air training
New distillery brings a unique flavor to the Yakima Valley
Free veterans will clinic in Yakima tomorrow
Carmen Mendez pleads guilty; charged with DUI
Several arrested after officer involved shooting
Right now the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.
What to expect in Yakima's August primary elections
August's primary elections in Yakima will be packed with potential candidates.
Local sporting events expected to help boost local economy
This weekend, a couple different sporting events are coming to the Yakima Valley, providing entertainment and a big boost to the local economy.
Expect loud noises all week for military air training
It's going to be a very noisy week in Yakima, especially if you are near the Yakima air terminal.
Man airlifted to Harborview after shot in the face
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- Around 7:15 Saturday night, deputies from the Yakima Sheriff's Office were sent to a call of a male subject that had been shot in the face. The victim was identified as a 24-year-old male living in the Toppenish area. Deputies learned the victim was waiting at the crosswalk on Fort Rd at Hwy 97 waiting to cross. He was in the company of a close relative at the time. The victim and other witnesses reported a silver sedan turned from Fort Rd onto northbound Hwy...
New distillery brings a unique flavor to the Yakima Valley
Terrace Heights distillery 'Jose Miguel Puro' is open for business.
Carmen Mendez pleads guilty; charged with DUI
New developments tonight in the DUI crash involving Yakima City Councilwoman Carmen Mendez.
Free veterans will clinic in Yakima tomorrow
If you are a military veteran, there is going to be a very special event for you in Yakima this weekend.
Inslee signs bill for prevention of elk-involved collisions
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that directs the WDFW and the WSDOT to conduct an elk management pilot project to reduce elk highway collisions.
"Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign starts Monday
As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission emphasizes the simplest step in keeping families safe: buckle up.
