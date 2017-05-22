Sunscreens lower than SPF 15 removed from some drugstore shelves - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sunscreens lower than SPF 15 removed from some drugstore shelves

 UNITED STATES - A national drugstore waves goodbye to sunscreen with SPFs lower than 15.

To replace the sunscreens being taken off the shelves, CVS is offering more dermatologist-approved options, along with natural and organic choices that meet or exceed FDA standards.

SPF 15 is the FDA's minimum recommendation against cancer and sunburn. The American Academy of Dermatologists recommends an SPF of at least 30.

