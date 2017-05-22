Study shows calorie intake affects body's aging

UNITED STATES - We're all looking for ways to stay young, and it turns out that what we eat could help slow the body's aging process.

Calorie restriction has been shown to slow aging in worms, flies, and mice...so Duke University researchers wanted to see if it worked in humans.

They followed a group of 38-year-olds who ate a regular diet or cut their calorie intake by 25 percent for two years. The low calorie group had significantly less aging of their cardiovascular, metabolic, and immune systems, liver and kidney function, and blood pressure levels.