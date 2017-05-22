What to expect in Yakima's August primary elections

YAKIMA, WA - August's primary elections in Yakima will be packed with potential candidates. More than 100 people have successfully filed to run for office.

The biggest race happening in Yakima is the city council. Three out of the seven seats are up for grabs.

Long time council members Bill Lover from District 4 and Maureen Adkinson from District 6 have decided not to run again, and both of their terms expire at the end of the year. In Adkinson's district, three people are running to fill her seat. In Lover's district, there is even more competition with six people vying for his spot on the council.

In District 2, Councilwoman Avina Gutierrez is running for re-election. Four other people are running against her for her seat.

Meanwhile, candidates are now working on getting their campaigns up and running for the primary election that will be held on August 1st. The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is July 3rd.