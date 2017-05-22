Burned body found after fire at Oregon bridge extinguished

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR (AP) - Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.

Firefighters and Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded early Monday to the blaze under a bridge along the Walla Walla River in Milton-Freewater.

The sheriff's office says the body was discovered after the trash-and-wood fire was extinguished.

The identity of the badly burned body has not been determined.