"Switch" issue causes 911 outage for landlines in Mattawa area

MATTAWA, WA - Right now, CenturyLink customers are experiencing an outage for landlines trying to call 911.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the outage is affecting about 432 landline phones in the Mattawa area. CenturyLink says the outage is because of a "switch" issue. Technicians have been called and are working to fix the problem.

If you are affected by the outage, please us a cell phone to call 911. If you have a non-emergency situation, call 888-431-9911.