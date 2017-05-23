Several arrested after officer involved shooting

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Right now the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting. Deputies were called to the 300 Block of Old McCoy Road in Toppenish just before 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Deputies say police located the suspect vehicle, a chase ensued. One of the suspects got out of the car on foot with a gun in the 200 Block of S. Camas Ave. A Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy and a Yakama Nation Tribal police officer started chasing him.

The suspect ran into a nearby wrecking yard and pointed a gun at the officer and was shot by one of the officers.

Medics took the suspect to a nearby hospital where he was taken into surgery.

The suspect vehicle kept going and crashed near the intersection of North Camas and Donald-Wapato Road where several other suspects were taken into custody.