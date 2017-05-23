Living Green: Keep it green and take your bike to work

KENNEWICK, WA - A lot of people in the Tri-Cities hop in their cars and drive their way to work. But on Take Your Bike To Work Day, you may be better off on two wheels instead of four.

"I would love to see every day be Bike To Work Day, Bike Everywhere Day," said David Spaulding with Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop.

And while the state of Washington is doing a good job of biking in general...

"The state of Washington is number one, according to the League of American Bicyclists," Spaulding said.

...Spaulding would love to see the number of bicyclists in the Tri-Cities double.

"Four to six percent isn't that many people, but it would make a huge impact on our area," he said.

But sometimes biking doesn't seem like it's in the cards.

"A lot of people feel like maybe their commute is too far to bike," said Kurt Workman with Ben Franklin Transit.

Luckily, Ben Franklin Transit has an answer to that.

"So we offer the opportunity to maybe take your bike on the bus in the morning," said Workman. "Take the bike with you to work and then ride it home."

An opportunity to increase your exercise, and decrease pollution...and traffic.

"For every person that's riding a bike, that's one car that isn't on the road."

When you bring the buses into play, each bus has between 38 and 50 seats. Multiply that by the 54 buses that belong to Ben Franklin Transit, and all of a sudden there's the possibility of taking thousands of cars off the road.

"It just ads exponential increases into the health benefits as well as the pollution reduction benefits," Workman said.

If your fear is riding your bike on traffic-y streets, Spaulding hopes this might help.

"Get a partner if you want to go on that route the first time," he said. "Try it out on a weekend when there's less traffic."