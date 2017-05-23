McMorris Rodgers and Gov. Inslee give statements on Trump budget

OLYMPIA, WA - Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released the following statement after the Trump administration released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2018:



“The President has made very clear that national security and defense are his top priorities, and this budget reflects that. Congress will now do its part to review this budget blueprint. While we’re ultimately the ones who control the power of the purse, I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration on making sure the American people’s priorities are met.”



As the Congresswoman told the Spokesman-Review earlier today:



"The federal budget program is broken and needs an overhaul, McMorris Rodgers said. Congress should review all federal spending and consider 'zero-based budgeting' a process in which all agencies start with no money and all expenses are justified each year."

Gov. Jay Inslee today also issued a statement on President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

"The federal budget proposed by President Trump would be an enormous step backward for our country. It shamefully pulls the rug out from under the most vulnerable Americans - including children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities - to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans.

"Trump divests from critical investments in education, health care, environmental protections, research and development, workforce development and other programs that protect public health and sustain a prosperous American economy. And it reneges on the president's promises not to cut Medicaid or Social Security.

"This budget is a betrayal of American values.

"Last month Congress rejected Trump's egregious proposed budget cuts for 2017. I urge Congress to again reject Trump's budget for 2018, and I look forward to working with members of the Washington state congressional delegation to protect critical federal investments in our state."

Inslee sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation last month expressing his concerns about the president’s initial budget blueprint.