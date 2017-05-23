Fake YPD member phone scam

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning local residents to watch out for a scam in which the scammer claims to be a member of the Yakima Police Department. The scammer makes contact with the intended victim by phone and uses several tactics to get the person to turn over personal bank information.

YPD has received several calls this week from people that have received a phone call from someone claiming to be YPD Detective Michael Durbin. The scammers inform the phone call recipient that they face arrest if they don’t pay a fine immediately. The scammers tell the person that they have a warrant out for them, or they failed to show up for federal jury duty. The scammer then directs the person to pay the fine or face arrest.

No member of the Yakima Police Department ever conducts business this way. YPD officers and detectives never collect money for fines directly because money for fines always goes through the courts. If you receive this type of phone call, please hang up and contact the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200.