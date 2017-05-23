Sunnyside Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On May 20th, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sunnyside Police were dispatched to 2695 E. Lincoln Avenue (El Charrito) for a robbery. Officers were able to interview victims and support their statements with surveillance video of a single male subject walking into the business, placing an order, and when paying for his meal, displayed a silver-colored handgun to the cashier. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled in a white car.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, early to mid 30’s, approximately 6'2" with a slender build. He has a dark mustache and thinner goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt/jacket, two tone blue shirt with horizontal stripes and black jeans.

The surveillance image was released on the Sunnyside Police Department Facebook page and has led to several tips. Currently detectives are following up on investigative leads as they develop. The Sunnyside Police Department would like to thank everyone calling in with information for their assistance. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.