The dangers of heat inside of a car

KENNEWICK, WA - Today is the hottest day of the year so far, so we wanted to tell you about the dangers of hot weather...especially when it comes to the inside of your car.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky has been monitoring the heat all day using thermometers and Facebook Live, and also spoke with a firefighter about it. She put a thermometer sensor inside one of our cars and the reader has been hanging out in our station. When we put it in at around noon today, it was 110 degrees already inside the car, and in less than 30 minutes it went up to 140 degrees.

107 degrees is when your internal organs start failing. As we saw today, it doesn't take long at all for the inside of a car to become unstable. Ethan Bishop, Fire Inspector with the Kennewick Fire Department, was interviewed inside of the car to explain that kids don't react the same way an adult would to the heat.

"I'm a little warm," Bishop said. "As an adult, we have the door open at this point in time there's a little bit of breeze, I'm able to regulate my body temperature ...you can see I'm sweating pretty good. I'm sure if I sat in here for a few more minutes I might start to feel some effects."

Those effects would be heat stress, heat exhaustion, and eventually heat stroke.

If you do see a child or pet in a car, don't wait around for the parent to show up. Call 911 immediately.

With Memorial Day coming up, Bishop wants to send the message out there that it's not only the inside of your car you have to worry about when it comes to heat stroke. He says most of us haven't acclimated to this kind of heat yet, so it's important to take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated.