Keep your fires under controlPosted: Updated:
Fire that started under a couch is under investigation
Hatcher and Lattin contending for Benton County Sheriff position
Keep your fires under control
The dangers of heat inside of a car
Rattlesnake dangers: how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if you are
Hatcher and Lattin contending for Benton County Sheriff position
Benton County Election filing is now closed, and the biggest race on the ballot will be contended between two men.More >>
Fire that started under a couch is under investigation
This afternoon, an apartment fire in Kennewick started in an unusual place.More >>
Legends Casino donates more than $900,000 to non-profits
Today, Legends Casino in Toppenish awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits and organizations across our entire region.More >>
How this season's wildfires could be affected by last winter
With rising temperatures, the potential for devastating wildfires sparking is also going to go up.More >>
Keep your fires under control
For many of us, Memorial Day weekend means barbecues, camping, swimming, and lots of fun.More >>
The dangers of heat inside of a car
Today is the hottest day of the year so far, so we wanted to tell you about the dangers of hot weather...especially when it comes to the inside of your car.More >>
McMorris Rodgers and Gov. Inslee give statements on Trump budget
Both Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a statement on President Donald Trump's budget proposal.More >>
Brown bill to expand ‘Meals on Wheels’ program becomes law
For homebound Washingtonians who are 60 or older, and unable to cook for themselves, a hot prepared meal can seem more like a rare luxury instead of a common occurrence.More >>
Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.More >>
"Switch" issue causes 911 outage for landlines in Mattawa area
Right now, CenturyLink customers are experiencing an outage for landlines trying to call 911.More >>
