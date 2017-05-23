Legends Casino donates more than $900,000 to non-profits

TOPPENISH, WA - Today, Legends Casino in Toppenish awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits and organizations across our entire region.

In total, the casino gave away more than $900,000 through two different grants: the Yakama Cares program, which awards grants worth a thousand to eight thousand dollars to charities and non-profits, and The Community Impact Fund, which awards much larger grants to projects that will benefit the community as a whole.

"We are so excited to be able to give back to our community," said Deirdre Fojuwaye, Marketing Assistant Director. "Our community has supported us for 19 years, and being able to give back to the community is so important to us. We know that they have supported us, so we want to support them."

The casino has been awarding grants since they opened their doors. In total, more than 200 non-profits from Kennewick to Cle Elum received grants. The money for non-profits and charity is generated through table games, while The Community Impact Fund gets its funds through slot machines.