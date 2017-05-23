Fire that started under a couch is under investigation

KENNEWICK, WA - This afternoon, an apartment fire in Kennewick started in an unusual place. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with the owner about what happened.

Anthony Cook was playing video games on his couch around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon when he started to smell smoke. He told us it took him a while to realize his couch was on fire because he's stuffed up from allergies, so it wasn't until it was almost too late that he finally realized what was going on.

"Next thing I know it was just billowing out of the couch and I flipped it over, freaking out because I saw it was coming from underneath and all I saw was a giant fire pit," said Cook.

There were crews on the roof of his Badger Canyon apartment as a precaution, just in case the fire breached the ceiling, but they didn’t have to cut a hole in the roof.

A Kennewick firefighter said that if anything, there's more water damage than smoke damage. Cook was in his apartment with his friend, cat, and dog. Fortunately, they all made it out safely.

Captain Terpenning with the Kennewick Fire Department says they still don’t know for certain what caused the fire. He says they found remains from an e-cigarette where the fire originated, but at this point they can't say for sure that's what started it. For now, it's still under investigation.