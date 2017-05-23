Hatcher and Lattin contending for Benton County Sheriff position

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Election filing is now closed, and the biggest race on the ballot will be contended between two men.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and challenger Ken Lattin - a Kennewick Police Sergeant - are the only two candidates who filed with the Benton County Auditor's Office.

Hatcher has been with the Benton County Sheriff's Office since 1988, and was the undersheriff in Steve Keane's administration until Keane's retirement early this year.

Hatcher was named sheriff by the Benton County Commissioners last week and will serve until this next election.

Lattin's career with the Kennewick Police Department has spanned a quarter century, and he's KPD's public information officer.

We'll hear from both of the candidates as election season gets closer.