Yakima man wins over $1 million jackpot at Legends Casino

TOPPENISH, WA - We all fantasize about being millionaires, but for Dale of Yakima, this became a reality in the click of a button.

For privacy reasons, Dale chose not to appear on camera or speak to media. He visited Legends Casino in Toppenish on May 2nd saying he felt lucky. He was on break between appointments. The retired man was playing the Gold Series Buffalo Bucks machine and was ready to cash out, but something told him to make one more spin.

And that's when something incredible happened.

"He called over one of our team members and he said, 'something is wrong with my machine, I think it is all locked up,'" said Deirdre Fojuwaye, Marketing Assistant Director for Legends Casino. "They looked at it and said, 'oh my God. You have won the top prize jackpot, the million dollar jackpot.'"

He won more than a million dollars without any good luck charms or rituals, just instinct. For other players, that's not the case.

"Well, every time I come I always get a soda," said Jorg Nunez, a casino visitor. "Sometimes that's what I drink or I sometimes smoke a cigarette."

"I go to machines that I have won on before," said casino visitor Donna Nazaroff. "I move to the ones that have always been good for me."

When Dale was asked what he was planning to do with the money, only one thing came to mind: buying his 87-year-old mother hearing aids. Other casino-goers would use it a little differently.

"I would invest the money, number one," said Nazaroff. "And number two: we just bought three acres out in Selah, and we are having to do a lot of remodeling on that."

"Pay all my debts," said Nunez. "I wouldn't do the same thing I'm doing right now."

If you want to win big, the casino says you might want to follow Dale's example.

"If you have a gut instinct and you feel like you are a little bit lucky, you might as well try it," Fojuwaye said.