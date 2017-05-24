Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting

GRANDVIEW, WA - Grandview Police are asking the public for help gathering information about a shooting. Police tell us it happened around 6:00 Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area of West 5th Street and Puterbaugh Road for reports of multiple gunshots and a man with a gunshot wound. Police found the victim and a witness at a nearby home. Medics took the 45-year-old man to Kadlec with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating but they are considering this to be gang related.

Sunnyside, Prosser, and Richland Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol all helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at (509)882-2000.