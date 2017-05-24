Old cigarette starts small fire at Yakima apartment

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters say a discarded cigarette started a small fire at an apartment complex in Yakima. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday in the 100 Block of East Pine Street.

When firefighters got on scene, they found a small fire on a second floor deck with the floor, railing, and part of the wall involved. Firefighters attacked the flames from the ground and forced entry to search the unit. Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

Firefighters tell us part of the deck and wall were damaged and everyone was allowed to return to their apartments.