Franklin Co. home care aide charged with rape; license suspended

OLYMPIA, WA - State health officials have immediately suspended the license of Franklin County home care aide Linus S. Nairimo (HM.60706419) pending further legal action.

Nairimo allegedly had sexual intercourse with a developmentally disabled patient and has been charged with second-degree rape – a class A felony – in Franklin County Superior Court.

Nairimo cannot practice as a home care aide in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call that number to report their complaint.