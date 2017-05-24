YAKIMA, WA - Power bills can sometimes be an overwhelming cost in a families’ monthly budget.

Qualifying Pacific Power customers in the Lower Valley have options. The Pacific Power Low Income Bill Assistance Program is now accepting applications to have qualifying customers’ rates reduced.

This assistance program is a three-tiered bill discount that is based on income. Applicants are encouraged to apply now, as spots for the program are limited and fill up fast.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) and Northwest Community Action Center (NCAC) are partnering with Pacific Power to help enroll Yakima County residents living South of Union Gap, including residents of Prosser.

“I'm happy to be able to provide this assistance to families who can benefit from this program," Jose Alvarez, NCAC Service Care Coordinator, said.

More than 1,900 applications will be accepted from residents of the Lower Yakima Valley and Prosser. Pacific Power Customers from Prosser to Parker can request an appointment to determine income eligibility by emailing LIBA@yvfwc.org or by calling (509) 865-7630. Residents of Yakima County - North of Union Gap can contact Yakima Valley OIC at (509) 452-7145.

Contact your local community action agency to learn more or to apply for help.