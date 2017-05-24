FEMA provides federal funds to help fight Spromberg FirePosted: Updated:
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
A week alone in the woods: one Chicago woman recounts her survival story
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
69 y.o. midwife faces felony charge for illegally practicing in Washington
Fire that started under a couch is under investigation
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
Those who have served and are still serving in the armed forces have made great sacrifices to preserve and protect...and today, the traveling Vietnam wall is in Pasco.
69 y.o. midwife faces felony charge for illegally practicing in Washington
A 69-year-old midwife accused of illegally practicing in the state of Washington appeared in court this morning.
District announces $15 million savings for taxpayers
Richland School District taxpayers are getting a $15 million break.
Oregon Army National Guard Military Police Unit mobilizes for Afghanistan
The Oregon Army National Guard's 1186th Military Police Company is scheduled to be honored in a mobilization ceremony on Thursday, May 25.
Walla Walla PD announces passing of Officer Henzel
With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas "Nick" Henzel.
Plan ahead to avoid delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg this weekend
It's one of the busiest travel weekends of the year on Interstate 90.
FEMA provides federal funds to help fight Spromberg Fire
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Spromberg Fire burning in Chelan County, Washington.
Northwest Harvest's response to President Trump's budget
Northwest Harvest's CEO, Shelley Rotondo, released the following statement in response to President Trump's full budget proposal.
