Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel

6-14-17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA, WA - Hundreds came out in Walla Walla on Monday, in support of fallen Officer Nick Henzel.

In addition to a pasta feed, the event also featured both a live and silent auction, as well as live music, with all money raised going directly to the family.

It was an impressive turnout made even more impressive by how easily everything came together.

One of Officer Henzel's good friends, Cory McLaughlin, decided he wanted to organize a fundraiser to help the wife and two kids left behind, and he says almost immediately people were stepping up to donate their time and items to be auctioned off.

It's a reaction he says makes him proud to call Walla Walla home.

“I was amazing to see the people who are here today," said McLaughlin. "It was amazing to see the amount of donations that came in relatively unsolicited, most of the stuff we have here today was people finding out about this and just offering to donate to us, so it's been fantastic."

The event raised more than $28,000, twice what organizers were hoping they'd get.

If you weren't able to attend and still want to help, an account has been set up at Baker Boyer Bank in Walla Walla.

There has been a scam going around with people pretending to be raising money for the family, but as of now, the only fund is through that bank.

---------------------------------------------

5-26-17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Association has created a memorial account for Officer Nick Henzel at Baker Boyer Bank. Any members of the community who wish to donate can do so at any Baker Boyer Bank branch by directing the donation to the "Nick Henzel Fund".

All donations collected will be given to Henzel's family.

---------------------------------------------

5-24-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The following is a statement from the Walla Walla Police Department regarding the death of Officer Nicholas Henzel.

"With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas “Nick” Henzel. Officers were informed this morning that Officer Henzel died following medical complications.

"The Walla Walla Police Department appreciates the condolences shared from the community as we work through the grief of Officer Henzel’s unexpected death.

"Officer Nick Henzel has been serving both his country and community since 2000, when he enlisted in the US Air Force. In 2006, Nick was hired by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and served as a patrol deputy until 2012 when he was hired by the City of Walla Walla Police Department.

"Along with his military and law enforcement service, Nick was also active in the community. He volunteered as a wrestling coach and was active in the Fraternal Order of Police “Cops and Kids” program.

"Officer Henzel is survived by his wife, Cristal, and two children.

"Details regarding services for Officer Henzel are pending at this time as are details on how the community can make donations in support of Nick’s family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s wife and two children."