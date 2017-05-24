Walla Walla PD announces passing of Officer Henzel

WALLA WALLA, WA - The following is a statement from the Walla Walla Police Department regarding the death of Officer Nicholas Henzel.

"With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas “Nick” Henzel. Officers were informed this morning that Officer Henzel died following medical complications.

"The Walla Walla Police Department appreciates the condolences shared from the community as we work through the grief of Officer Henzel’s unexpected death.

"Officer Nick Henzel has been serving both his country and community since 2000, when he enlisted in the US Air Force. In 2006, Nick was hired by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and served as a patrol deputy until 2012 when he was hired by the City of Walla Walla Police Department.

"Along with his military and law enforcement service, Nick was also active in the community. He volunteered as a wrestling coach and was active in the Fraternal Order of Police “Cops and Kids” program.

"Officer Henzel is survived by his wife, Cristal, and two children.

"Details regarding services for Officer Henzel are pending at this time as are details on how the community can make donations in support of Nick’s family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s wife and two children."