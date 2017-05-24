Plan ahead to avoid delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellens - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Plan ahead to avoid delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg this weekend

HYAK, WA – It’s one of the busiest travel weekends of the year on Interstate 90. Drivers need to have a plan and prepare for delays as they hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.

Although most construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend on I-90, drivers will still experience delays due to lane restrictions between North Bend and the summit of Snoqualmie Pass and should plan for an hour or more of added travel time. Due to increased traffic volumes this weekend, drivers will also see delays and congestion between Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

Drivers are encouraged to use our tools to help plan their trip this weekend:

  • Check the Washington State Department of Transportation's best times to travel charts to help plan your trip and avoid congestion.
  • Download WSDOT’s free smartphone app to check statewide pass conditions.
  • Receive text message alerts about closures and delays by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie"
  • Tune into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM
  • Call 5-1-1 from your hands-free device
  • Sign up for email updates
  • Follow us on Twitter @SnoqualmiePass
