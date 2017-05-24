Oregon Army National Guard Military Police Unit mobilizes for Afghanistan

SALEM, OR - The Oregon Army National Guard's 1186th Military Police Company is scheduled to be honored in a mobilization ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at 1:00 p.m., at the Salem Auditorium, located at 2320 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Oregon, 97309.

Approximately 30 Soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel (OFS). The Soldiers will provide Personal Security Detail (PSD), which protects individuals or groups of individuals. The unit is scheduled to complete pre-deployment training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying overseas.

Scheduled to attend the ceremony will be Oregon Governor Kate Brown; State Treasurer Tobias Read; Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon; Brig. Gen. William Edwards, Land Component Commander; among other state representatives, community and military leaders.

"As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, this ceremony should serve as a reminder that we continue to mobilize Oregonians for overseas missions," said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department. "We honor and thank these Soldiers for their continued commitment to our state and nation."

The 1186th MP Company is based in Salem, Oregon. The unit often partners with local law enforcement agencies for training. The unit partnered with district and federal agencies to provide security, crowd management and traffic control during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, January 18-22, in Washington, D.C.

In August 2015, the unit spent 12 days conducting live-fire exercises and simulated battle scenarios at the National Training Center (NTC), in the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin, Calif. The unit has previously deployed overseas twice; to Afghanistan in 2011 and to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2004. They also provided domestic operations support in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The event is open to the public and media is encouraged to attend.