Children and car seat safety

UNITED STATES - A new study finds one in five kids involved in fatal car accidents is either not buckled in correctly, or at all.

Researchers looked at data from over 18,000 children under 15 who were passengers during a deadly crash. 13 percent were improperly sitting in the front seat, and nearly 9 percent of drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Experts estimate just a 10 percent improvement in child restraint use could save the lives of over 200 children each year.