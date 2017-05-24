69 y.o. midwife faces felony charge for illegally practicing in Washington

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A 69-year-old midwife accused of illegally practicing in the state of Washington appeared in court this morning.

During the quick pretrial hearing, both sides and the judge agreed to pushing the trial start date to the end of July.

Sherry Dress of Canyon City, Oregon faces a felony charge and a gross misdemeanor charge for practicing a profession without a license.

This isn't the first time Dress has been in hot water. Last May, she pleaded guilty to practicing as a midwife without a license, violating a 2013 cease and desist order issued by the state of Washington.

Dress received a 364-day suspended sentence for that conviction.