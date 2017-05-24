Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall

PASCO, WA - Those who have served and are still serving in the armed forces have made great sacrifices to preserve and protect...and today, the traveling Vietnam wall is in Pasco.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky was at City View Cemetery, where more than 300 people escorted it from around the nation.

The traveling memorial is a reminder of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War, and it's a great way for people to pay their respects who can't make it all the way to Washington, D.C.

It's an 80 percent scale version of the 360-foot long Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

This wall is the largest wall replica traveling the USA.

The community is encouraged to come and pay tribute to those who served in Vietnam. Once it's assembled, it will be open 24 hours a day through May 30th. Reporter Crystal Garcia will have more on the events and how you can come pay tribute on Wake Up Northwest on May 25th.