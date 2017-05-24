What you should know about the science behind sweating

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend. We wanted to give you some facts about sweating so you can stay safe.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky learned today that the average person has more than two million sweat glands in their body, and when we sweat, that's our body's natural response to regulate our body temperature.

If you're sweating a lot, it's a sign that you're getting overheated...so it's important to take action. Jaclyn spoke with an emergency physician today, who told her you should actually be concerned when you stop sweating.

"For most people, if you're sweating a lot and you haven't changed anything and it's still hot outside and you're still active and suddenly you stop sweating, that could be a bad sign," said Dr. John Matheson.

If you stop sweating, Dr. Matheson says that's an advanced stage of heat illness and you need to get medical attention.

Another good thing to know about heat illness is that it's a continuum. It starts mild with nausea and dizziness, and gradually gets worse.

And with the holiday weekend coming up, Dr. Matheson says it's especially important to stay hydrated so you can prevent getting overheated in the first place.