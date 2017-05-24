Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire

YAKIMA, WA - Fire crews continue to battle the Spromberg fire, and fighting alongside them are some of our own local firefighters.

Kittitas County Fire District 7 sent a total of three trucks, including a brush and a tender. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue sent a strike team leader and two brush trucks.

Last night, Yakima County Fire District 12 in West Valley sent a fire truck and two firefighters.

Christy Boisselle, spokesperson for Fire District 12, told reporter Gilbert Magallon that the amount of resources they send to other fires is dependent on where the fire is and the manpower available, since many at Fire District 12 are volunteers.

"Sometimes we'll have people who will take vacation time and will go out," Boiselle said. "And some people have flexible jobs that they are able to drop and go, sometimes we can't get anybody."

Boiselle adds that they have sent resources out as far as Leavenworth in the past. She says they are a bit worried though, because they rarely have to do that this early in the year.

Although we were told what reinforcements were sent, fire crews say that right now it is unclear how long their men and trucks will be up at the fire.