Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County firePosted: Updated:
Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire
Yakima man wins over $1 million jackpot at Legends Casino
Hundreds of firefighters prepare for wildfire season
Legends Casino donates more than $900,000 to non-profits
How this season's wildfires could be affected by last winter
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.More >>
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.More >>
Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire
Fire crews continue to battle the Spromberg fire, and fighting alongside them are some of our own local firefighters.More >>
Plan ahead to avoid delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg this weekend
It’s one of the busiest travel weekends of the year on Interstate 90.More >>
FEMA provides federal funds to help fight Spromberg Fire
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Spromberg Fire burning in Chelan County, Washington.More >>
Northwest Harvest's response to President Trump's budget
Northwest Harvest's CEO, Shelley Rotondo, released the following statement in response to President Trump's full budget proposal.More >>
Low Income Bill Assistance Program is now accepting applications
Power bills can sometimes be an overwhelming cost in a family's monthly budget.More >>
Power outages caused by dig-ins increase in Yakima Valley
Power outages caused by customers or contractors accidentally damaging underground electrical lines are on the upswing in the Yakima Valley.More >>
Old cigarette starts small fire at Yakima apartment
Firefighters say a discarded cigarette started a small fire at an apartment complex in Yakima.More >>
Fire forces hundreds to evacuate homes near Leavenworth
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Spromberg Fire located Chelan County, 3 miles north of Leavenworth near the intersection of Chumstick Hwy and Spromberg Canyon Road.More >>
