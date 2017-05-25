Multiple dead after accident in Grant County - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Multiple dead after accident in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Multiple people are dead after an accident in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff's office says at least three people are dead and at least ten others are hurt.

Some of the victims were transported to the hospital by life flight. 

Adams Road South at Frenchman Hills Road will be closed most of the day.

This is a developing story.  

