Names of three people who died in Grant County accident released

5-30-17 UPDATE:

GEORGE, WA - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison today released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

The three deceased are:



• Arturo Galvez-Vazquez, age 48 of Othello.

• Aaron Medel-Alvarez, age 49 of Othello.

• Tabita Pricilla Soto-Luis, age 56 of Othello.



Autopsies have been completed and their next-of-kin have been notified.

Cristobal Herrera Lopez, 42, of Othello, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet van north on Adams Road South when the van collided with a 2005 Nissan Armada driven by Ma Guadalupe Grimaldo Vasquez, 51 of Quincy.

Deputies determined Vasquez was traveling east on Frenchman Hills Road when she failed to yield to the van and collided. The van then left the roadway and rolled 1.5 times, ejecting several of the van’s occupants. Although driver Cristobal Lopez was wearing his seat belt, none of the van’s passengers were restrained. All of the surviving occupants of the van were injured.

Ma Guadalupe Grimaldo Vasquez received minor injuries, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 17GS05482.

----------------------------------

5-26-17 UPDATE:

GEORGE, WA - The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's Office:

We continue today to try and locate the next of kin of the three people killed in yesterday morning's collision. We also continue to make contact with all other people involved in the collision. These efforts will continue throughout the day and likely in the coming days.

We have not yet released the names of any of those involved. We will once we have identified everyone and are assured their families know what has happened.

----------------------------------

11:10 AM UPDATE:

GEORGE, WA - The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's Office:

It will likely be several days before all the facts of this crash are known, but we do have additional pieces of information we can share as well as explaining next steps.

The van involved is truly a van, not a bus. The van was occupied by the driver plus ten passengers. All in the van were enroute to work. There is no connection to the Gorge Amphitheater.

The other vehicle was an SUV occupied by driver only.

Three people from the van were killed. Eight others from the van plus the driver of the SUV are hospitalized (total of nine injured).

All of the persons involved in the crash are adults. None are children.

We are working to find out the identities of everyone in the van. With so many people involved (this was what we consider a mass casualty incident), it will take us most of the day to find out who all the people are, what hospitals they were taken to, and then have a deputy interview each person, if possible.

The first notifications will be to the families of those involved in this crash. For the families of those killed, once the next of kin have been notified, then the coroner can release the names of the deceased. This effort is expected to take most of the day.

-------------------------------

8:15 AM UPDATE:

GEORGE, WA - The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's Office:

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a two vehicle collision about 4:30 a.m. today.



An SUV with driver only collided with a full size van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. The van then left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants of the van.



Three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. The remainder of the van occupants and the driver of the SUV were all injured and transported to three area hospitals, either via ambulance or LifeFlight. All of the persons involved appear to be adults.



Adams Road at Frenchman Hills Road will be closed most of the day for the investigation.

----------------------------------

5-25-17 10:08 AM ORIGINAL STORY:

GEORGE, WA - Multiple people are dead after an accident in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff's office says at least three people are dead and at least ten others are hurt.

Some of the victims were transported to the hospital by life flight.

Adams Road South at Frenchman Hills Road will be closed most of the day.

This is a developing story.