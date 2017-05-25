Pasco Police looking for four suspects involved in two different armed robberies

5-25-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - In less than a week, two Pasco stores have been robbed at gunpoint. Reporter Stefani Zenteno looked into what happened, and if the two are connected.

The first robbery happened Monday morning just after 6:00 a.m. A man in black clothes went inside the "Economart" on Oregon Avenue and Lewis Street. The suspect had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets. He was last seen running north and may have had a getaway car parked on Clark Street.

Pasco Police say they're looking at surveillance video.

"If somebody sees something that they believe is suspicious, don't wait for something to happen, call us," said Sergeant Scott Warren with PPD. "Right now we are kind of lucky as a community that nobody has gotten hurt or killed, and we don't want that."

The second armed robbery in less than a week happened last night just after 10:00 p.m. Three males entered the "Sky Market" on West A Street and South 8th Avenue. One of the suspects had a silver pistol and another had a larger gun. All three men got away with cash, a drink, and snacks. Police say they were last seen running south through the alley between South 7th Lane and South 8th Avenue.

"Good people that get into money situations where money is tight, money is an issue...make bad decisions," Sgt. Warren said.

Although both armed robberies appeared to be similar, police say it's too early to determine if they're connected.

--------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO, WA - Police are still looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.

Officers say three men went inside the sky market on West A Street just after 10:00 Wednesday night and demanded cash.

One of the suspects was armed with a silver pistol, which he pointed at the clerk, and the second male had a longer gun. They got away with the cash, a two liter Coca-Cola and a snack cake. Witnesses last saw the three running southbound through the alley between South 7th Lane and South 8th Avenue.

If you recognize any of these men or know anything you are asked to call police at (509) 545-3421.