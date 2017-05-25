Pasco Police looking for three armed robbery suspects

PASCO, WA - Police are still looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.

Officers say three men went inside the sky market on West A Street just after 10:00 Wednesday night and demanded cash.

One of the suspects was armed with a silver pistol, which he pointed at the clerk, and the second male had a longer gun. They got away with the cash, a two liter Coca-Cola and a snack cake. Witnesses last saw the three running southbound through the alley between South 7th Lane and South 8th Avenue.

If you recognize any of these men or know anything you are asked to call police at (509) 545-3421.