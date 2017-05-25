17-year-old dies after running stop sign

OTHELLO, WA - A 17-year-old boy is dead after an accident just east of Othello. Troopers say Andrew Huber was driving South on Booker Road going towards State Route 26 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Huber didn't stop at the stop sign and got hit by an oncoming car.

Troopers pronounced him dead at the scene; medics took the other driver to a nearby hospital.

Right now, WSP doesn't know if drugs or alcohol were involved, and they're still investigating.