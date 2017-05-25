Kennewick detectives investigating aggravated assault - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault from Wednesday night. 

Officers tell NBC Right Now they responded to Affinity Link on the 3300 Block of Clearwater Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The call said a man was laying face down inside. Police had to break the front door to get in. 

The victim told police an unknown man followed him inside then attacked him with a stick and his fists.

Medics took the man to Trios for minor injuries, he's already been released.

KPD detectives are investigating the robbery. 

