Heritage University names new president

TOPPENISH, WA – Heritage University announced today that Andrew C. Sund, Ph.D., has been appointed to the position of President at Heritage University. Dr Sund is currently the president of St. Augustine College in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Sund will join Heritage July 1, 2017, ending an eight-month search conducted by a seven-member selection committee. Dr. Sund will be only the third president at Heritage since its founding in 1982. He replaces Dr. John Bassett, who announced his plans to retire last fall. Dr Bassett served as president from 2010 to 2017.

While at St. Augustine, Dr. Sund was responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the institution where he took the job as president in 2008. Dr. Sund took over the presidency during a period when the future of the college was uncertain and returned it to a trajectory of enrollment growth and financial stability. Under his leadership, the college developed new programs, opened additional sites, developed strategic partnerships with numerous public and private entities, increased enrollment by 35%, and developed the college’s first fundraising strategy. Dr. Sund has been heralded for his accomplishments by numerous organizations, including Latino Leaders Magazine which awarded him the Maestro of Community Service award in 2016. St. Augustine was recognized as the Outstanding Institution of the year by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities in 2013.

In choosing to become a candidate for the position, Dr. Sund reflected on his long familiarity with Heritage and its tremendous mission. “I was at a conference many years ago where I heard about Heritage and actually met Dr. Ross. I thought to myself at the time, ‘if ever there was a job that would cause me to think seriously about leaving St. Augustine, it would be Heritage’. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the legacy that my two exceptional predecessors have established. I know of few institutions in all of higher education with a mission as meaningful and as important as is Heritage’s.”

Before becoming president, Dr. Sund was Dean of Workforce and Community Education at Olive Harvey College, one of the city colleges of Chicago. He occupied this position from 2004 to 2008. From 1991 through 2004, Dr. Sund worked at St. Augustine College in a variety of positions, including history instructor, academic advisor, and director of Institutional Research. Other accomplishments include co-publishing an American History textbook in Spanish and pioneering the use of multi-media in the classroom. He is the past president of the Illinois LAtino Council on Higher Education (ILACHE) and a board member of the Chicago Bilingual Nurse Consortium and of ChileAmigo. He is also a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), governing board member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), board member of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation (ILLCF), and a political analyst for Univision channel 66 in Chicago. He is fluent in Spanish as well as four other languages.

Dr. Sund received a Bachelor’s degree in History and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Master’s degree in History from Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Policy and Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Sund is married and has three children. His wife Norma and his school age son will move to Yakima with him. His two adult children will remain in Chicago.

Heritage University board member and chairman of the selection committee, Pat Oshie said Dr. Sund is the perfect person to continue the Heritage mission in the footsteps of outgoing president Dr. Bassett, and founding president Sister Kathleen Ross. “Dr. Sund’s rich experience and track record as a scholar and leader in higher education will be an asset to Heritage as it continues to build on its reputation of providing relevant, meaningful education to the people of the Yakima Valley delivered by respected faculty and administrators,” said Oshie. “We are excited to have Dr. Sund join the Heritage family.”