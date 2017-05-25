Heritage University names new president

Heritage University names new presidentPosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
What you should know about the science behind sweating
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
A week alone in the woods: one Chicago woman recounts her survival story
A week alone in the woods: one Chicago woman recounts her survival story
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
69 y.o. midwife faces felony charge for illegally practicing in Washington
69 y.o. midwife faces felony charge for illegally practicing in Washington
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Superintendent Reykdal unveils long-term vision for K-12 education
Superintendent Reykdal unveils long-term vision for K-12 education
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court’s decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.More >>
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court’s decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.More >>
Burned body found under Milton-Freewater bridge identified
Burned body found under Milton-Freewater bridge identified
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
Enjoy free camping and day-use parking for State Parks Day on June 3
Enjoy free camping and day-use parking for State Parks Day on June 3
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites people to stay and play for free to celebrate State Parks Day on Saturday, June 3.More >>
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites people to stay and play for free to celebrate State Parks Day on Saturday, June 3.More >>
Multiple dead after accident in Grant County
Multiple dead after accident in Grant County
The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
17-year-old dies after running stop sign
17-year-old dies after running stop sign
A 17-year-old boy is dead after an accident just east of Othello.More >>
A 17-year-old boy is dead after an accident just east of Othello.More >>
Kennewick detectives investigating aggravated assault
Kennewick detectives investigating aggravated assault
Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault from Wednesday night.More >>
Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault from Wednesday night.More >>
Pasco Police looking for three armed robbery suspects
Pasco Police looking for three armed robbery suspects
Police are still looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>
Police are still looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>
What you should know about the science behind sweating
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.More >>
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.More >>
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.More >>
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.More >>
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
Come pay tribute at the traveling Vietnam wall
Those who have served and are still serving in the armed forces have made great sacrifices to preserve and protect...and today, the traveling Vietnam wall is in Pasco.More >>
Those who have served and are still serving in the armed forces have made great sacrifices to preserve and protect...and today, the traveling Vietnam wall is in Pasco.More >>