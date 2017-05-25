Appeals court upholds ruling against President Trump's travel ban

UPDATE:

OLYMPIA, WA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement today after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled 10-3 to keep the nationwide injunction on the President’s revised travel ban in place.



“Another federal appeals court has agreed with our arguments that President Trump’s revised travel ban is unconstitutional,” Ferguson said. “This is an important victory for the rule of law.



“I will support challenges to this illegal and unconstitutional executive order as our own case against the travel ban continues in federal court here in Washington.”



Washington state joined an amicus (friend of the court) brief in this case. Information on Washington state’s ongoing case against the President’s travel ban is available here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.



The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.



The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.



A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

