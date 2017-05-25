Known Yakima gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case

YAKIMA, WA - On Monday, May 22nd, a murder-for-hire trial began in United States District Court in Yakima, with the defendant Gerardo Loreto, a known La Raza Norteño Gang member from Yakima.

The case started back in March of 2016 after a State Department of Corrections investigator heard Loreto’s phone calls about him wanting to kill his ex-girlfriend. Yakima Police started the investigation with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Loreto was indicted for Use of the Mail in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire and transported to the Yakima County Jail to await trial on the aforementioned indictment.

While in the Yakima County Jail, Loreto continued to make phone calls indicating that he wanted his ex-girlfriend dead. Loreto also agreed to pay at least a pound of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness after the murder was committed.

The trial lasted less than two days before it went to the jury. The jury deliberated for a short time before coming back with a verdict. The jury found Loreto guilty for the following crimes:

Count 1: Use of the Mail in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire

Count 2: Use of a Facility of Interstate Commerce in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire (use of a phone)

Count 3: Use of a Facility of Interstate Commerce in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire (use of a phone)

Count 4: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Count 5: Attempt to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Loreto is scheduled for sentencing on August 9th, 2017.