YCSO warns against current phone scam

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware of a current phone scam in the area.

The phone scam is from a person claiming to be a police officer stating that you had missed a court date and a warrant is being issued. In order not to go to jail, he is instructing people to go to one of the local grocery stores and put money on a cash card, in this case a “Green Dot” card. They are then instructed to call him back and give the numbers on the card for payment.

The Sheriff’s Office would suggest that the public should be skeptical of any calls they receive like this and to never give your personal or financial information over the phone to anyone.