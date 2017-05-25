YCSO warns against current phone scamPosted: Updated:
Fire forces hundreds to evacuate homes near Leavenworth
Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire
Yakima man wins over $1 million jackpot at Legends Casino
Hundreds of firefighters prepare for wildfire season
Legends Casino donates more than $900,000 to non-profits
YCSO warns against current phone scam
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware of a current phone scam in the area.More >>
Known Yakima gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case
On Monday, May 22nd, a murder-for-hire trial began in United States District Court in Yakima, with the defendant Gerardo Loreto, a known La Raza Norteño Gang member from Yakima.More >>
Spromberg Fire now 78% contained
The biggest fire of the season so far is still burning in Chelan County near Leavenworth.More >>
Superintendent Reykdal unveils long-term vision for K-12 education
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court’s decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.More >>
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.More >>
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.More >>
Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire
Fire crews continue to battle the Spromberg fire, and fighting alongside them are some of our own local firefighters.More >>
Plan ahead to avoid delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg this weekend
It’s one of the busiest travel weekends of the year on Interstate 90.More >>
FEMA provides federal funds to help fight Spromberg Fire
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Spromberg Fire burning in Chelan County, Washington.More >>
Northwest Harvest's response to President Trump's budget
Northwest Harvest's CEO, Shelley Rotondo, released the following statement in response to President Trump's full budget proposal.More >>
