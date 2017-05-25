Local business wins Protégé of the Year

KENNEWICK, WA - A man who was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and graduated from Kamiakin High School is now representing his hometown proudly. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard spoke with Kris Lapp, founder and president of i3 Global today about one of his successful businesses getting some pretty impressive national recognition.

To think it all started with a leap of faith about two years ago.

"I've only been supporting this company two and a half years now," Lapp said. "Filed for it in 2013 and December 2014, I quit my previous job and started full-time. I started this company out of there, just me, myself in the office with no contracts, no employees. I left my job at Energy Northwest after working there for several years and said, 'now's the time to launch all these new endeavors I want to do', and this was the first one."

i3 Global is part of a mentor protégé agreement with Mission Support Alliance. They provide services to reduce the operating costs and to support the cleanup mission at the Hanford site.

"This is the most ideal scenario you can come up with, first being part of mentor protégé agreement with MSA," said Lapp. "Any small business dreams of that opportunity."

And MSA nominated them for this award.

"I was sitting at my desk, other employees were sitting in here, got a call from Virginia, usually spam call and I said I'll answer it," Lapp explained. "'Hey we're calling, this is DOE small business office calling to let you know you won Protégé of the Year,' and I say, 'everybody, everybody, done for the day, crack some beers, lock the doors time to celebrate."

A major milestone in his career, but he's already looking ahead to the next.

"And to not be reliant on our mentor organization, their goal is to help us grow so we can expand and go other places and eventually become a mentor organization ourselves and help other small business."

And no matter how big their business gets, he says Tri-Cities will always be home.