A burden on his back: local vet to walk 20 miles carrying 100 pounds on Memorial Day
A burden on his back: local vet to walk 20 miles carrying 100 pounds on Memorial Day
As Friday nears, many of you may be excited for the long weekend, but it's important to remember the true meaning of the upcoming holiday.More >>
Police are still looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court’s decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.More >>
Oscar Garnica has been sentenced to 8 months with the option to do work release, and up to 36 months community custody.More >>
A man who was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and graduated from Kamiakin High School is now representing his hometown proudly.More >>
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announces his vision for the future of education, including transforming K-12.More >>
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites people to stay and play for free to celebrate State Parks Day on Saturday, June 3.More >>
The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A 17-year-old boy is dead after an accident just east of Othello.More >>
