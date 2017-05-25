Motorcycle rider collides with cow in roadway

CONNELL, WA - On May 25th at around 3:00 p.m., a motorcycle struck a cow in the eastbound lane of SR 260, 3 miles east of Connell.

59-year-old Duane D. Redden was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on SR 260 when he struck a cow in the roadway. He was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

The status of the cow was not given.

The cause of the incident was determined to be a cow in the roadway.