FBI and Granger police jointly investigating armed robbery at US Bank

GRANGER, WA - An armed robbery occurred at the US Bank on Main Street in Granger around 3:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Two subjects are believed to be responsible, and they displayed a weapon during the robbery. They were thoroughly covered, and investigators are actively working to try and develop more information that could help identify them.

Investigators ask the public to think about the last 24 hours and share any information, no matter how small, that might have relevance to this investigation...such as anything unusual on Main Street or an observed uncharacteristic behavior of a neighbor or acquaintance.

The FBI is jointly investigating along with the Granger Police Department.

Anyone with tips can call the local police or the FBI at 206-622-0460.