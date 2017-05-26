The Richland Regatta is back: June 9th - 11th

RICHLAND, WA - It's that time of year again! The Richland Regatta is back in the Tri-Cities, and the races begin June 9th and go through to June 11th! All of the action will take place at Howard Amon Park in Richland, so come and join the fun! Attendance is FREE!

For information on which days specific classes will be racing, you can click on this link: https://www.nwpba.com/.

As the event nears, we'll be doing more and more Richland Regatta stories, so make sure to check back for more Regatta-related information.