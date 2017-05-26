Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.

"I think people are interested in us because of the horsepower," said Chandler Briggs.

And they mean it, literally.

"It's not so much about the tractor or plow," said Briggs. "It's about the lifestyle we want to live."

A lifestyle being conscious of their planet and wallets.

"The horses and equipment can be procured for less money, and therefore even though I may be slower than a larger tractor, our costs are going to be a lot lower," said Briggs.

And it's certainly worked. They successfully keep up with about 30 to 40 crops throughout the year.

"We mostly sell in Walla Walla," said Leila Schneider. "We have some great restaurants here in town...60 percent of sales go to restaurants."

In fact, just recently they partnered with Harvest Foods, so they'll provide produce to them year round. They used to be at the Richland Farmers Market, but have decided this year they're going to stay local. But you can certainly find them at the Walla Walla Farmers Market Saturdays downtown from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

"It's been great," said Schneider. "We were joking about our first market and we made sixty bucks, and let's just say we do better now."