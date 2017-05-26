Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College PlacePosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.
HOMETOWN PROUD: At the Trading Post and the Little Red School House in Naches
NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took our reporters to Naches, where they visited the well-known Trading Post. It's right off the highway and sells fruits, vegetables, and much more. But there's another place to buy your produce, and it's known as the Little Red School House, which isn't a school, nor is it a house!
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by hand in College Place
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
73-year-old robbery victim recalls the attack six months later
A burden on his back: local vet to walk 20 miles carrying 100 pounds on Memorial Day
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.More >>
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.More >>
73-year-old robbery victim recalls the attack six months later
Ten days ago, a 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy was sentenced to nearly four years in a juvenile detention center for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery at her home.More >>
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.More >>
Memorial account created for WWPD Officer Nick Henzel
With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas “Nick” Henzel.More >>
The Richland Regatta is back: June 9th - 11th
It's that time of year again! The Richland Regatta is back in the Tri-Cities, and the races begin June 9th and go through to June 11th!More >>
FBI and Granger police jointly investigating armed robbery at US Bank
An armed robbery occurred at the US Bank on Main Street in Granger around 3:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
Multiple dead after accident in Grant County
The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
Motorcycle rider collides with cow in roadway
On May 25th at around 3:00 p.m., a motorcycle struck a cow in the eastbound lane of SR 260, 3 miles east of Connell.More >>
