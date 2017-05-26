Wapato ranked poorest city in state of WashingtonPosted: Updated:
Yakima laywers file paperwork to recall county clerk Janelle Riddle
The popularity and problems of dual language programs
Fire forces hundreds to evacuate homes near Leavenworth
Local fire districts send their own to help battle Chelan County fire
Yakima man wins over $1 million jackpot at Legends Casino
Wapato ranked poorest city in state of Washington
With more than one third of the population living in poverty, Wapato was ranked as the poorest city in the state of Washington by Organization 24-7 Wall Street.More >>
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.More >>
Yakima lawyers file paperwork to recall county clerk Janelle Riddle
Efforts are underway in Yakima County to recall the county clerk, Janelle Riddle.More >>
Sunnyside Police find armed robbery suspect
The suspect in the El Charrito restaurant robbery case has been identified and taken into custody.More >>
Superintendent Reykdal unveils long-term vision for K-12 education in WA
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court’s decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.More >>
The popularity and problems of dual language programs
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announces his vision for the future of education, including transforming K-12.More >>
YCSO warns against current phone scam
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware of a current phone scam in the area.More >>
Known Yakima gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case
On Monday, May 22nd, a murder-for-hire trial began in United States District Court in Yakima, with the defendant Gerardo Loreto, a known La Raza Norteño Gang member from Yakima.More >>
What you should know about the science behind sweating
Today is the calm before the storm: we're going to be reaching those 90's again for this holiday weekend.More >>
Grandview Police investigating possible gang related shooting
Grandview Police are investigating the shooting of a 45-year-old man which may be gang-related.More >>
