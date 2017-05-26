The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area

TRI-CITIES, WA - You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week. That's because several local tennis and softball tournaments have come to town. Reporter Kristina Shalhoup spoke with the Visitors Bureau about what all this extra activity means for our local economy.

Local hot spots are filling up as thousands of out-of-towners make their way in for these events, and after speaking with Hector Cruz from Visit Tri-Cities, Kristina learned that this weekend's tournaments alone will bring in roughly 4,000 people, and $1 million in economic revenue.

"I mean it could be anywhere," said Cruz. "At retail shops, they stay at our hotel properties, they're filling up at gas stations...I mean, they have to get here somehow! You know, they're creating that visitor spending and it's increasing in our community by them coming into the Tri-Cities."

However, tournaments like these are not exclusive to this week...which means over the course of the year, that visitor spending piles up.

Last year, all of the events - like sporting events and conventions that drew non-local crowds - brought in more than $432 million for the local economy.